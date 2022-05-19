A man who cut through multiple security fences in a Wagga industrial area in order to steal a Commodore ute has been given an extra two months in jail.
Thomas Cohen, 31, of Dubbo, appeared in Wagga Local Court on Tuesday via video link from Bathurst Correctional Centre on one charge of take and drive conveyance and two charges of intentionally damaging property.
Cohen was earlier found guilty at a defended hearing of cutting through the fences of a bus depot and an electrical switchboard manufacturer on Wagga's Saxon Street between 3.30am and 3.50am on June 7 last year.
According to a police statement of facts, Cohen then took a white Holden Commodore utility from the manufacturer's premises, with CCTV systems capturing the vehicle being driven through the holes he cut in the wire fences.
Police found that wire fences had been cut at both businesses and pulled back to allow a vehicle to drive through it without causing damage to the vehicle and there were tyre marks in wet mud at the base of the fences.
Police identified Cohen through DNA evidence that he left behind on the door handles of a Ford Cortina and Subaru Brumby that were found near the scene with their driver's doors open.
The Calvary Drug and Alcohol Centre in Wagga told police that Cohen had left its premises in the late hours of June 6 or the early hours of June 7 and had not returned.
Cohen was arrested the next month by Dubbo police.
On Tuesday in Wagga Local Court, Cohen's solicitor said the ute had its keys inside and the theft was "opportunistic".
Magistrate Christopher Halburd questioned that statement, saying Cohen had damaged two fences in order to gain access to the vehicle.
Cohen solicitor said his client was at risk of institutionalisation as he had spent most of his adult life in jail.
Magistrate Halburd agreed that institutionalisation was considered in sentencing but Cohen was placing himself in jail by offending.
"It's you who makes these decisions," Magistrate Halburd told Cohen.
Magistrate Halburd extended Cohen's non-parole period by two months from a previous release date of August 1 that was imposed from a prior District Court sentence.
