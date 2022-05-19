The Daily Advertiser

Horns blare as 'Variety Bash' charity car pays Wagga a visit

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated May 19 2022 - 10:57am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A contingent of 96 eye-catching cars and their costume-clad drivers had heads turning as they drove into Wagga this week as part of the NSW 2022 Variety Bash rally.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.