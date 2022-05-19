A contingent of 96 eye-catching cars and their costume-clad drivers had heads turning as they drove into Wagga this week as part of the NSW 2022 Variety Bash rally.
This year's rally has almost 300 people taking part, driving vehicles ranging from a Batmobile to Scooby Doo's Mystery Machine and everything in between, all in support of children's charity, Variety.
After departing from Newcastle last Sunday May 15, rally-goers trekked to the far western town of Cobar, before heading south through Forbes to Ardlethan and Marrar.
Along the way, the rally has stopped in a number of towns visiting the local schools. On Wednesday rally-goers dropped by Ardlethan Central School to donate $6,300 worth in technology and sensory equipment.
Joining the rally for the first time this year is former Wagga farmer Cameron "Woody" Wood.
Mr Wood left Wagga about two and a half years ago and moved to the Kimberley region in Western Australia. Now he has returned with three mates in Team AHA5 and their superhero-clad 1994 Ford Fairlane.
"In the last few years a couple of my old school mates teamed up, built a car and asked me if I wanted to come along," he said.
"It's been a fantastic adventure for a great cause and I'm just loving it.
"We're four mates from the bush, and it's good to get back out here and see all the kids, their smiles and the reaction they get."
Mr Wood said it has also been great to head west and see just how wet country NSW is at the moment.
He has also enjoyed returning to his home turf.
"Wagga was my home for 25 years, so it has been great to come back and I've enjoyed catching up with some old friends," he said.
On Wednesday night rally participants enjoyed a night of entertainment and auctions at The Wild Vine in Oura.
"We flew in Mark Gable from The Choirboys and his partner Melinda Schneider to entertain our bashers, which was great," event organiser Janet Kilazoglou said.
Ms Kilazoglou said rally participants must raise a minimum of $4,000 over a period of 12 months to enter.
"That's how we fundraise to help the kids we support," she said.
Ms Kilazoglou said they also give out grants to communities and schools along the journey.
Last year the Bash raised around $1 million and Ms Kilazoglou is hoping they can match that again this time around.
Now in its fifth day, the rally heads onto Bathurst, before gradually making its way back to Newcastle this Sunday May 22.
