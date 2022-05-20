Despite a general lack of policy discussion around the rights of Indigenous Australians this election, debate between the two major parties concerning an Indigenous Voice to Parliament remains ahead of Saturday's vote.
Proposed in the 2017 Uluru Statement from the Heart, a Voice would be a constitutionally enshrined body advising parliament on policies and projects directly impacting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
Asked about the matter earlier this month, Scott Morrison ruled out a referendum if his government regained power.
The coalition's policy is instead to implement a Voice through legislation.
On the other hand, Labor policy supports calls made by the Statement "in full", with Anthony Albanese stating he will work quickly on introducing a referendum.
Wiradjuri tourism operator and cultural teacher Mark Saddler said neither side of politics have shown any real action towards helping and recognising the needs of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island people, instead offering only "empty promises".
"You must understand that Wiradjuri people in my nation, here, we weren't counted as people until 1967 - we never had a voice," Mr Saddler said.
"If politicians want to make change, they need to have blackfella voices in the parliament. They need to give us equal rights, equal talk.
"I don't particularly care what they say, I'm more interested in the protection of cultural and Aboriginal places and that we do have some sort of voice to talk to government departments."
According to Mr Saddler, change for Indigenous Australians will come from the inside.
"We need our people to be educated and get inside those systems and change the systems from the inside out," he said.
"Because we've thrown spears and boomerangs at that government machine for a couple hundred years and it doesn't work."
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
