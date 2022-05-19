A man charged with ramming a police car at Culcairn had been on a three-day drug bender to stop the voices in his head before the incident, a court has heard.
Samuel Ryan Elliott, 27, allegedly overtook a truck at 180km/h and hit speeds of 190km/h during Wednesday's offending, which involved a police car being hit on Culcairn's main street.
Albury Local Court on Thursday heard he had been using large amounts of ice before his offending.
It's alleged the Jindera man came to police attention on the Olympic Highway at Culcairn about 10am on Wednesday.
A radar showed the car was travelling at 143km/h.
Police tried to stop the car, which hit 190km/h, and a pursuit was initiated.
Video filmed at a Culcairn business shows the car enter the Balfour Street roundabout, turn right and skid out of control.
The vehicle skidded around and drove into a police car, before sending up smoke as it reversed away.
The car travelled back towards Gerogery, where Elliott was arrested without incident.
A check of his car allegedly found cannabis, an ice pipe, knife, an axe and prescription medication.
Police prosecutor Andrew Pike opposed Elliott's release bid on Thursday, noting the "extreme danger he placed the community in during a police pursuit he was involved in yesterday".
Officers had also been in extreme danger, he said, when the police vehicle was rammed.
Elliott allegedly performed burnouts and doughnuts on Tuesday, and hit 100km/h in a 50km/h zone.
The court heard his licence was already suspended.
Lawyer Michelle MacDonald said her client had been on a "three-day drug bender".
"It's conceded the allegations before the court are extremely serious," she said.
"The only thing really going for Mr Elliott is his lack of priors."
She agreed a jail term was likely if convicted.
"He has done drug and alcohol counselling in the past but it's clear on the allegations before the court he needs to re-engage for those issues," Ms MacDonald said.
Magistrate Melissa Humphreys said it was alleged the 27-year-old had hit 190km/h, driven into oncoming traffic, overtook a truck and trailer at 180km/h, and hit the police vehicle at 30km/h.
"He's a man who comes before the court at 27 with no prior criminal history," she said.
"That is in his favour.
"It is perhaps extremely lucky Mr Elliott has not killed himself or others.
"I have little comfort at this time ... that he's likely to be in a position to comply (with bail)."
Ms Humphreys refused bail and ordered a medication review, with the 27-year-old to return to court on May 30.
