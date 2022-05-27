Nurturing their potential Advertising Feature

Simplifying boarding school choice

Set on more than 169 acres of Southern Highlands countryside is The King's School, Tudor House, a boarding primary school where children grow their boarding wings.

A campus of The King's School, Australia's oldest independent school, Tudor House is renowned for offering a nurturing, family environment where children are immersed in a positive co-educational boarding experience from as early as Year 3 and celebrates 125 years of exceptional education this year.

At the very heart of the Tudor House campus is the boarders home-away-from-home, warmly known as Medley House.



Boarding not only provides the ideal environment for young students to study to their full potential but also enables them to take advantage of the expansive and adventurous campus which is the ultimate playground for young bodies and minds according to Head of School Adam Larby.

"When the bell rings at the end of the school day, Tudor House boarders head out to catch yabbies in the creek, climb trees, play sport or ride on the BMX track," Adam said.



"We encourage our boarders to be active, fun-loving, curious and adventurous.

"The staff of Medley House aim to foster our students to achieve their full potential, to cultivate their love of learning and stimulate their love of life.



"With well over a century's experience, we know primary school-aged boarders flourish in an environment where hard work, integrity and originality are both valued and rewarded."

When it comes to academic excellence, Tudor House is renowned for its educational program that delivers an inquiry-led, transdisciplinary framework that challenges students to take responsibility for their learning.

As the only authorised International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme (PYP) School in the Southern Highlands, students' learning is enriched by a global outlook on education.



This not only encompasses a rigorous and engaging academic program, but it is also evident in the School's commitment to character development.

"The Tudor House Kahiba program is just one of the many opportunities for Tudorians to embrace challenging and adventurous experiences," Adam said.



"From the Aboriginal word 'young', Kahiba challenges students physically and intellectually as they navigate many outdoor life skills."

As one community living and learning together, the boys and girls of Medley House learn the benefits of teamwork and friendships as they grow and thrive within the vibrant community.

"Learning is an adventure at The King's School, Tudor House. And with adventure comes the opportunity to develop young people into leaders of the future," Adam said.

The Kings School, Tudor House regularly hosts campus tours and Virtual Boarding Webinars.

