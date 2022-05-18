A police car has been hit by a rogue driver leading officers on a pursuit that led to dramatic scenes in the centre of Culcairn.
A man will face Albury Local Court on Thursday following the incident on Wednesday morning, part of which was filmed on security cameras.
An Albury Highway Patrol officer was patrolling the Olympic Highway at Culcairn shortly before 10am when he saw a vehicle allegedly being driven at high speed.
A radar check revealed the vehicle to be travelling at 143km/h in the 100km/h zone.
Police attempted to stop the driver as the speed allegedly reached 190km/h and he ignored directions before a pursuit was initiated.
The car continued to the Culcairn's main street where the driver allegedly performed a burnout before hitting the police sedan.
The car had travelled through a roundabout, skidded sideways and hit the police car.
A large plume of smoke was visible as the driver reversed and tried to flee.
Police pursued the vehicle south on the Olympic Way where the driver eventually stopped and was arrested at Gerogery without further incident.
The driver, a 27-year-old man, was arrested with police seizing cannabis, an ice pipe, knife, axe and prescription medication when the car was searched.
He was initially taken to Albury Base Hospital for mandatory testing before returning to Albury Police Station where he was charged with offences, including use weapon (vehicle) to avoid apprehension, drive under influence of a drug, suspended driver, driving unregistered/ uninsured vehicle, possess prohibited drug, police pursuit, and use unauthorised plates.
