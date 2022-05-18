The Daily Advertiser
Watch

Highway Patrol vehicle hit in Culcairn as driver leads police on high-speed pursuit

By Blair Thomson
Updated May 18 2022 - 11:54pm, first published 10:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A police car has been hit by a rogue driver leading officers on a pursuit that led to dramatic scenes in the centre of Culcairn.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.