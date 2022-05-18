It was a busy night for Wagga fire and rescue who were called to a number of serious incidents of "opportunistic vandalism".
Firefighters were called to an incident on Callaghan Street in Ashmont at 2.05am.
They found a "substantial fire" ablaze, covering approximately 60 square metres, which appeared to be a large rubbish heap on the street close to the houses, according to Turvey Park Station Commander Jeff Edwards.
It took firefighters approximately 45 minutes to extinguish the blaze, which Commander Edwards described as an act of "opportunistic vandalism".
"At that time of the morning, I've got to say it was a malicious fire," he said.
Firefighters were alerted to the incident by concerned neighbours who were awoken by the fire, and a number of people watched on, concerned that the fire might spread to their properties.
One concerned local was attempting to fight the fire with a garden hose in their nightwear when firefighters got to the scene.
"They were dressed for going to bed, they had a pair of shorts and a T-shirt on. Far too dangerous to get too close to the fire at that time with a garden hose and no protection," Commander Edwards said.
"Things in those fires can get out of control, you don't know what's in that fire ... there could be pressure vessels in there, once they heat up they explode and it's quite dangerous."
"It could happen to the person that lights the fire too. They don't know what can happen... they're also in danger too, that's the silly thing of it."
Earlier that evening firefighters were called to a car fire in Moorong.
They were alerted to a car on fire at 11.10pm, abandoned at the end of McNickle Rd towards the Murrumbidgee River.
By the time firefighters arrived the car was totally destroyed and they quickly extinguished the fire.
Commander Edwards warned locals against trying to fight fires on their own.
"Just be very, very careful," he said.
"They're trying to do the right thing, and they are, but we don't want anyone getting injured."
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
