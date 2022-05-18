The Daily Advertiser

Firefighters were called to a 'substantial fire' on Callaghan Street in Ashmont

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated May 19 2022 - 3:46am, first published May 18 2022 - 9:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a busy night for Wagga fire and rescue who were called to a number of serious incidents of "opportunistic vandalism".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.