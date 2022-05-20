Top tips for cruising the Hume Highway safely | Fuel for Thought

"Keep Left Unless Overtaking" does not mean you have an automatic right to occupy the right lane if you want to overtake. Pulling into the right lane too early is also common. If you have a 5km/h faster speed than something 500m in front, it will take you six minutes to catch it. Spending this time in the right-hand lane at a speed slower than those approaching behind will cause avoidable frustration and disruption. Interpret the "Keep Left" sign as meaning "Vacate Right Lane for Faster Traffic". Avoid traffic flow disruption. If you consider a faster car to be dangerous, it is safer to let it through and let the highway patrol do its job than it is to obstruct it.