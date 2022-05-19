Politics in Australia needs a good clean out | Friday on My Mind

Clearly, through the current federal election campaign, there has been little to stimulate any excitement for the growing numbers of Australians who may want a change of government but, more particularly, for those of us who see the need for elected Australians who can provide the control, authority, legislative direction and management to change the constitutional way we operate as a nation.
There has not been a hint of this likelihood happening from the representatives of the existing government parties nor from those in its main challenger's ranks both of whom have not, obviously, got any idea what being an elected representative of the Australian people truly means.
Therefore, it has been left to the concerned voters of the nation to take up the running for positive change; people like Max Goulter, of Ariah Park, who argued with great logic, clarity and purpose in his Daily Advertiser letter in last Saturday's issue that there was "no place for warmongering" with China and points to those Australians who feel the current government is happy to manipulate us into becoming a US proxy against China.
Goulter makes a valid point: "Australia needs a foreign policy of its own. We do not need or want to be dragged into someone else's warlike lap dogs and puppets".
Friday on My Mind would add that people like Scott Morrison and Peter Dutton have short memories and obviously failed to recall John Howard's monstrous lie about "weapons of mass destruction" that never existed but got us, at great cost that is still unaccounted for, into an unnecessary war with Iraq merely for Howard to court favour with the US.
We need, too, new ways to improve the way we seek, find and elect our MPs (and also leaders), according to another FOMM reader.
He wants every voter to have a chance to elect our PM outside the influence of party hierarchies and backroom "suits and organisers whose general rule is to remain in elected office as long as they can without regard to the necessities of life Australians require".
That, indeed, is a very fair call.
It brings into play, too, repeated calls in recent years from FOMM column readers who resigned from parties because they found attempting to argue for an important and much-needed project was often stifled from within the political party, which is another reason why we need constitutional changes.
Currently, it is the voters of Grayndler and Cook who decide whether Albanese or Morrison get to even remain in parliament, let alone run for PM.
This raises another increasing contentious but arguable constitutional topic - is it not time Australia had a President as the national leader of a Republic?
We cannot for much longer leave Australia's future in the hands of parties who want only to remain in office - lifeless, uncaring about the aged, unable to understand the daily concerns of Australians, nor wanting to engage in dialogue with them - the list is endless.
Come what may, after tomorrow's election results are in, there will be two shining lights that seem likely will continue to show the way - they are the independent MPs who are appearing daily far more honest in their intentions in each current tier of government and the increasing number of women coming to the political fore.
Conveniently forgotten, perhaps deliberately by the current government after its leader's dilatory approach to other community disasters like floods and bushfires, and the earlier failures to order vaccines in the initial pandemic hits, is the return peak of COVID-19.
More than 5000 have died this year.
Three-quarters of the deaths recorded have been in the over-70s.
A FOMM reader (in her 70s) contacted the column on Saturday to express her anger that PM Morrison had the gall that very morning to suggest his government had the pandemic under control.
Bollocks!
The media's role in the current election campaign has largely followed a similar lack of integrity to the major political players.
That makes the job of an incoming government more difficult because changes need to be implemented, major changes, to the way elections are conducted at the national level with media blackouts, advertising funding and expenditure and electoral procedures due for serious review.
To end today's column, FOMM borrows these words from a former Liberal leader, John Hewson, from his weekly column last Saturday.
While he was mainly directing them at the Liberals, it could apply to all party politicians: "The standard of political debate, and the respectability and responsibility of candidates, has nosedived to its murkiest levels. We are there, we are in the mud".
Politics in Australia needs a clean out.
Up the revolution!
