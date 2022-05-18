Believe it or not, the 2022 federal election is nearly at an end and we can almost put campaign trail gaffes, shouting matches and non-answers behind us for a while.
That also means we're checking in one last time with our Riverina Pub Test panel for their final takes on what issue will most inform their vote on Saturday and whether they actually feel informed about the candidates running in the electorate.
Uncle James Ingram, who believes Riverina candidates "didn't hit the mark", has stood firm the entire campaign about the issue that will most impact his vote on May 21.
"Cost of living, closely followed by climate change," he said.
"I come from an economically disadvantaged race of people and we constantly live near that poverty line.
"So, when we have these rises in the cost of living, it really affects our community, and we really need one of the leaders to step up and do something about these costs."
Mr Ingram also knew who he would prefer to see as prime minister after Saturday.
"Albanese," the Wiradjuri Elder said.
"Mainly because he's the opposite of Scott Morrison and I think there's more care factor in the Labor Party."
Taking advantage of pre-polling, Maureen Donlon's biggest concern when voting had to do with the current government's economic management.
"I believe that the [Coalition] policies do not target the Australian community as such," she said.
"It's all about me, rather than us."
Mrs Donlon also believes the Opposition Leader would make a better prime minister.
"Because he has a really solid team behind him and is genuine in the things he would want to achieve," she said.
"Scott Morrison is full of 'gotcha' moments, and no real sincerity."
Farmer Joash Parker hasn't changed his mind on the biggest issue influencing his vote.
"I think it would still be what I said six weeks ago - freedom, rights and government overreach," he said.
Mr Parker said he's made up his mind on which leader he'd prefer to see win power on Saturday.
"I'd say Scott Morrison," he said.
"That's largely because of the Liberal Party track record and Albanese has made a few errors this election - I think less of him now than before this election started."
Mr Parker also did not feel well informed about local candidates, who he said could have done a better job informing the public about themselves.
"The only real way to know them is to know their parties," he said.
Gabriel Brown had trouble picking just one key issue which impacted her early vote.
"I think climate change and integrity in politics are up there together," she said.
Picking between the two party leaders is an easy choice, according to Mrs Brown.
"Anthony Albanese - even if he's not hugely competent, he is, I think, a decent human who isn't going to lie and prevaricate," she said.
Unlike others, Mrs Brown did feel well informed about Riverina's local candidates.
"Oh, yes, your paper's done a good job on those," she said.
The election issue most impacting Myanmar refugee Po Tiwangce directly impacts the biggest financial decision he will make in his life so far.
"I'll just go with the easy one, housing," he said.
"I'm in the same boat as others right now."
Mr Tiwangce landed on Scott Morrison as his preferred prime minister, a leader he said will support a people's government against military rule in Myanmar.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
