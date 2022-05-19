Artistic, original, devine

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Nestled away, only minutes to Wagga's central business district - this luxurious family home is an elegant choice outside of the box.
As you enter the home, you immediately appreciate how the original features have been masterfully retained and restored.
With high-ornate ceilings and polished timber floors, this home is classic in style.
A large main suite greets you, spacious and indulgent, with a full-sized dressing room and wondrous ensuite which is elite in design and quality, complete with brass fittings, oversized shower with double shower heads and freestanding bathtub.
A formal dining and living space meet the middle of the home with original features including large led-light windows and fireplace.
Following on is the heart of the home - with an abundance of space and natural light.
The large kitchen offers stainless steel gas appliances and dishwasher.
A peaceful home office adjoins the living room.
Double doors from the living room lead you to the large deck which overlooks the luscious green grass and established fruit trees.
The star of the backyard, of course, is the large in-ground, salt-water pool.
The pool is private and even has a separate poolside toilet.
With side access to the lane, rear-yard access is a breeze. Be spoiled with plenty of shed space and options for parking.
This home captures all the essence of country village lifestyle with every convenience of city living.
For your private or virtual inspection, get in touch with Amanda Tilyard or Harry Mangelsdorf.
