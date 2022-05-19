The annual Wagga Antiques Fair returns this weekend with a host of new dealers and some old favourites too.
The Kyeamba Smith Hall at the Wagga Showground will be transformed into an impressive showcase of antiques when about 25 dealers from around the country converge for the fair.
Longtime Wagga antique dealers John and Barbara Wigg will have a range of items on show.
"There will be a wide variety of items on display," Mr Wigg said.
He plans to bring a range of antique furniture and decorative items, from Victorian-era upholstered chairs to pedestals, oil lanterns and more.
Organised by antiques dealer Mick Dalton, in conjunction with the Amie St Clair Melanoma Trust, the antiques fair is expected to be a great drawcard for collectors - serious and novice alike.
Traditionally, the aim of the fair is to cater for all tastes and incomes, from the smallest thimble to a grand Victorian chest.
Prices will be competitive with a large range of items up for sale, enabling customers to view many different dealers all under the same roof.
The event will also raise funds for the Melanoma Trust, which will be catering at the event. Doors will open from 10am until 5pm tomorrow and from 10am until 4pm on Sunday.
Admission is $10 for adults, with accompanying children free.
