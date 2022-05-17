The Daily Advertiser

Estella Public School crossing to be made safer if Labor wins weekend election

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated May 17 2022 - 4:54am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SCHOOL SAFETY: Labor candidate for the Riverina Mark Jeffreson has promised funding to light up the crossing at Estella if his party is elected to government. Picture: Les Smith.

Labor candidate for the Riverina Mark Jeffreson has announced plans to make the Estella Public School crossing safer if his party wins government at Saturday's election.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.