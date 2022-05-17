Labor candidate for the Riverina Mark Jeffreson has announced plans to make the Estella Public School crossing safer if his party wins government at Saturday's election.
On Monday morning, Mr Jeffreson visited the school to announce that Labor will contribute $15,000 to light up the site.
"Labor is committing the funds to Wagga city council to allow them to install lights around the Estella school crossing," he said.
"This is a step along the path to getting traffic lights or something safer at the location."
The crossing is located on Estella road, which normally has a speed limit of 70 kilometres per hour.
"I visited the school about 8:30am on Monday and it was really quite busy, so hopefully this will make it a bit safer for the parents, teachers, children and motorists," Mr Jeffreson said.
The announcement also coincided with 'Go to school safety day' .
Mr Jeffreson said the funding will be provided as soon as possible in the first term of a Labor government.
"Labor has listened to the concerns from local families, the Estella Progress Association, and the Estella Parents and Citizens Committee," he said.
"We recognise the need to invest in small but critical infrastructure programs which improve the lives of those living in our regions, especially in growing areas so that they are not left behind."
Mr Jeffreson said the announcement also demonstrated the importance his party places on education.
"Labor believes every Australian child deserves the best start in life, including a great school education in a safe environment," he said.
