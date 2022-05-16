Wagga City Council has thrown its support behind a nationwide push to increase funding for councils and reduce their reliance on the whims of the federal government.
Councillor Dan Hayes put forward the motion on Monday night, calling on the council to support the Australian Local Government Association's 'Don't Leave Local Communities Behind' campaign.
Backed by councils across the country, the campaign puts forward 17 key priorities which ALGA will be calling for the federal government to adopt following the upcoming election.
Some of the demands include dramatically increasing the amount of money available for road projects, upping the funds available through special assistance grants to 1 per cent of the Commonwealth's tax revenue, and giving local government representation on the National Cabinet.
"Campaigns only work when there is a united voice ... and if local governments across the nation join together it makes for a stronger argument and increases the chances of a better outcome," Cr Hayes said.
Almost all of the funding currently provided to councils by the federal government comes through special grant programs, which have strict requirements and application processes.
Cr Hayes said this system results in some local government areas receiving special treatment and grants being used as a "political tool".
He said this campaign could help ensure funds are distributed fairly across the country and give Wagga City Council more autonomy in how it can spend the funds it received.
Cr Richard Foley voiced his support for the move and said he hoped the ALGA would be "vigorous" in its push to have the 17 requests adopted.
All nine of the city's councillors supported the motion to join the campaign.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
