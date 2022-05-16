The Daily Advertiser

Riverina Liberal and Labor candidates at loggerheads on solution to housing affordability crisis

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated May 16 2022 - 10:39am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
POLICY WAR: The major political parties are at odds over how to help Wagga people buy their first home. Picture: Les Smith

INCUMBENT Riverina MP Michael McCormack has backed the Coalition's controversial superannuation first home buyer policy revealed just days out from the federal election.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.