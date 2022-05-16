AS NATIONAL Road Safety Week unfolds motorists are being reminded to take responsibility when getting behind the wheel.
Riverina Highway Patrol Inspector Darren Moulds said National Road Safety Week is about drivers taking responsibility of not only the safety of themselves and their passengers when driving, but also everyone else.
Advertisement
"Stick to the road rules, obey the speed limit, wear seat-belts, don't use distraction devices such as mobile phones, don't drink and drive and also, make sure your vehicle is road worthy, keep up with the maintenance," Inspector Moulds said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Inspector Moulds said people often don't understand the severity of consequences they may face.
"The consequences can be severe, whether it be through inhering or if you're found guilty of seriously injuring or killing someone," he said.
"The consequences there are quite serious, that can have life-changing consequences to you and your family as well and not just the person who was injured or killed and their family and friends."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.