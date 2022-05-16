The Daily Advertiser

Wagga police warn residents of life-changing consequences for unsafe driving

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated May 17 2022 - 7:58am, first published May 16 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DRIVE SMART: Riverina Highway Patrol Inspector Darren Moulds says safety should be at the forefront of motorist's minds. Picture: Madeline Begley

AS NATIONAL Road Safety Week unfolds motorists are being reminded to take responsibility when getting behind the wheel.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.