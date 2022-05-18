Local talent highlighted Advertising Feature

On stage: Tabin Brooks, Balin Willis, Michael Hargreaves, Julian Smith, Michael Mitchell, Cat May, Antonella Salvestro, Jo-Anne Strader, Craig Dixon, Blayke Thomas and Felix Hadler are acting in the Playfest. Picture: Fi Ziff

The title of 2022 Ten X Ten Play Fest was chosen originally as a comment on the past two years of Covid regulations, and more recently applied to the current Federal Election.

Contradiction and Confusion, became the theme all prospective playwrights entries had to reflect.



From a total of 52 submissions our assessors selected ten scripts, plus five short-listed wildcards. Not an easy task for the three professionals working on the selection.

Wagga School of Arts has pride in delivering this opportunity for writers from our local area, interstate and overseas to submit their work.

There are eight directors and 25 actors involved in the 10 plays being performed in the CSU Riverina Playhouse on May 27, 28 and 29.



There are two evening shows at 7.30pm and the final show is a 3pm Matinee.

Riverina Water has sponsored the Ten X Ten Play Fest for more than 10 years enabling Wagga School of Arts to continue to provide this annual event for the local Community.

Ten x Ten Play Fest offers new actors and directors a launching pad for their creative skills to be nurtured by good advice, direction, and overwhelming support.

The directors are Anna Swift, Adrian Hallam, Fay Walters, Michael Mitchell, Felix Hadler, Fi Ziff and Julian Smith.



Actors include Olivia Taylor, Patrick Kenny, Shaun Perry, Bec Huxtable, Jenny Ellis, Peter Lonsdale, Tabin Brooks, Balin Willis, Blayke Thomas, Bob Hitchens, Antonella Salvestro, Craig Dixon, Felix Hadler, Jo-Anne Strader, Jordan Endean, Julia Erwin, Elly Zacharia, Tony Woods, Michael Mc Sweeney, Michael Hargreaves, Madeline Begley, Cat May, Fi Ziff, Adrian Hallam, Anna Swift and Kate Ross.

Community Theatre is made up of volunteers with varied skills and talents.



Creating theatre with local talent is the mission statement of Wagga School of Arts, and they live up to this mission in every aspect of their productions.

As the title of the Ten X Ten Play Fest indicates, the scripts are funny, absurd, dramatic, and offer a total theatrical feast of entertainment.

The Play Fest opening night features special guest Kara Williams.



Kara has been a strong supporter of Wagga School of Arts since her arrival in Wagga and it will be a thrill for first-night audiences to enjoy her amazing musical talent as part of the official opening.