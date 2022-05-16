The Daily Advertiser

Rotary Club of Wagga welcomed record crowd at annual Book Fair fundraiser

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated May 16 2022 - 1:43am, first published 1:30am
Book Fair at Kyeamba Smith hall... Abbey, Tilly and Kylie Rumbachs, Wagga with former Gateway Bookshop owner David Payne

MORE than $70,000 was raised for the Rotary Club of Wagga at its annual Book Fair over the weekend, with a record crowd on Saturday followed by a busy Sunday.

