MORE than $70,000 was raised for the Rotary Club of Wagga at its annual Book Fair over the weekend, with a record crowd on Saturday followed by a busy Sunday.
Rotary Club of Wagga president Alan Lean said the 2022 Book Fair, the club's major annual fundraiser, had the best number of people turn up in its 11-year history.
"It was a very successful weekend," Mr Lean said.
The club will put the money raised back into the community throughout the year by supporting community projects and organisations.
"We get significant help from the year 12 students at Kooringal High and event coordinator Graham Russel puts in a tremendous amount of work," he said.
Ron Crouch Transport, Wagga Apex Club, Riverina Model Cars and community volunteers are also to thank for the fair's success according to Mr Lean.
"It is a wonderful fundraiser and a fantastic way to recycle old books," Mr Lean said.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
