Live coverage: May 14-15 weekend sport blog

In the Riverina League Turvey Park are looking to put on a big display in front of their 2002 premiership side when they host Griffith, Leeton-Whitton host Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes and Narrandera hosts Wagga Tigers on Saturday while in the match of the round Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong tackles Collingullie-Glenfield Park on Sunday.

