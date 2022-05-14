The Daily Advertiser

A decent man with a modest plan: Is Anthony Albanese the Prime Minister Australia needs?

By Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated May 14 2022 - 12:42am, first published 12:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Is Anthony Albanese about to become Australia's next Prime Minister? Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Addi Road is a kind of sanctuary for Anthony Albanese.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.