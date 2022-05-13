The Daily Advertiser

Merkel keen to lead from the front for Heat

JT
By Jon Tuxworth
Updated May 13 2022 - 9:21am, first published 9:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEADING THE WAY: Wagga Heat captain Eddie Merkel is relishing growing as a leader. Picture: Madeline Begley

WAGGA Heat captain Eddie Merkel is confident the team is starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel as he continues to grow in his leadership role.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JT

Jon Tuxworth

Sports journalist

Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.