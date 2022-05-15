Look at the record of state Labor governments | Wheeler's Wisdom

I watched Morrison and Albanese together on Nine. Journalist Deb Knight asked each leader for the definition of "woman". Social media lit up. "It's not even an election issue," was the tone of the more printable abuse. But it is.
Labor's official platform has axed the words "mother", "breastfeeding" and "pregnant woman" from its official party platform. The entire section devoted to "maternal and child health" has been deleted.
Advertisement
"The new policy references 'people' and 'individuals' who are pregnant, which feminists say is part of a transgender debate around 'erasing' female-specific words," a Daily Telegraph report added.
It is Labor that has a problem with women. Women wondering whether to vote Labor know that the word "woman" is very much an election issue.
Women should ask if Albanese supports Labor policies that could erase women's sex-based rights.
Will young home buyers be tempted to vote Labor? On offer are 10,000 home loans, where the government will own 40 per cent of your new home. But don't worry - your chances of getting one are slim.
There are no good reasons to change the government.
Labor loves "Diversity". The 10,000 will be split between six states and two territories, but Labor's love for dividing the community into target groups will come into play. Aborigines, refugees, migrants, single parents, same-sex, transgender, disabled - the list goes on, but at the bottom of the list will be ordinary mum and dad families.
Then there are the pet virtue-signalling schemes, like $500 million for charging stations for rich people who bought an electric car with Labor's subsidies that Albanese will be providing. Even on The Nullarbor, Albanese skites. Is this a very clever Socialist move to nationalise charging stations?
If the government owns the charging stations as Albanese proposes, he can fiddle charging times to fit availability.
When there isn't enough renewable power for charging at, say, 7.30pm when there's no solar and the wind drops, charging stations can be closed. Cunning policy!
Were you thinking about voting Labor because of COVID? Are you forgetting that Australia ranks amongst the best for saving lives?
Sweden, with lax COVID policies, lost 18,791 people from a population of 10,215,175 during the pandemic, equivalent to 1840 deaths per million.
The UK had 2571 deaths per million, undoubtedly the result of having a Prime Minister who didn't shut borders, as Morrison did. Australia with a population of 26,044,435 lost 7489 lives to COVID, a death rate of 288 per million, one of the lowest for countries that keep reputable records.
Labor Victoria has had the most Australian deaths - over 3000 - and the worst and most inhumane isolation policies, like rubber bullets used to quell COVID protests, the arrest of a pregnant woman in her own home because on Facebook she advocated for a protest.
Who has forgotten Labor Queensland's COVID border restrictions that kept families apart, stopped grieving relatives being with parents as they died, and had one of the worst hospital records during COVID?
Victoria's Andrews Labor Government couldn't control hotel quarantine. Or for that matter, couldn't keep election promises about hospitals.
"Before the 2018 election, Labor promised to build or improve 10 community hospitals across Victoria.
Four years later, construction has started at only one of the facilities," The Age reported on May 5.
Advertisement
Who believes Labor promises? Hospitals are in chaos in the Labor states, Victoria, Queensland and WA, yet Labor in this federal election has tried to criticise Morrison over his handling of COVID. Hospitals are a state responsibility, and Labor has failed to deliver.
Then there's Labor's rambling about coal being phased out across the world. Rubbish, of course. World demand has skyrocketed coal prices. As the ABC reported on April 4, coal exports are set to smash records, over $100 billion this year.
How will Albanese replace that $100 billion of Australia's wealth? Without our exports, we lose overseas exchange. Imports become much dearer with the falling dollar, so cost of living rises.
Saving the planet? As that ABC report said, "Australian coal is such high quality that it can help reduce emissions in other countries".
There are no good reasons to change the government. A sensible vote is for stable government, Michael McCormack and the Liberals/Nationals in the Senate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.