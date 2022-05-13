Cider lovers get to Batlow Advertising Feature

View + 7 Photos

The Batlow CiderFest will be back in Batlow's Pioneer Street on Saturday May 21 following the move to Memorial Park in 2021 to adhere to Covid requirements at the time. It's one of the biggest street parties in the region running from 10am to 4.30pm.

This year, the festivities will continue Sunday 22 May with free entertainment, cider tastings and sales, food and drink offerings in Hides Park and cooking with cider demonstrations with celebrity chef Jane de Graaff.

"We encourage everyone to extend their stay and enjoy the relaxed Sunday atmosphere," committee chair Richard Breward said.



"Batlow CiderFest has grown to be one of the must-do events in the Snowy Valleys Region and for any cider enthusiast, with thousands heading to Batlow for the event each year and we are excited to be back on the street for 2022.

"With a host of local cider producers confirmed, including Batlow Cider, The Apple Thief , Batlow Road Cider and Crafty Cider, as well as producers from around New South Wales, Canberra, Victoria and more, there is sure to be a cider to the liking of all tastes."

If Cider isn't your thing you won't miss out, with a selection of locally-distilled gin and beer, including the incredibly popular Tumut River Brewing Co.



"Event attendees will be treated to a plethora of food and market stalls to satisfy any appetite and there will be an entertainment area for the youngsters to ensure all fans, big and small, enjoy a great day out," Richard said.

Spindrift Saga, who hail from the sleepy South Coast of NSW, are back again headlining CiderFest. The trio are known for their catchy rhythms, big alt-funk rock sound, incredibly engaging high-energy live shows and attention-to-musical-detail.

"We have an extremely high-calibre of talent performing at the festival this year lead by Spindrift Saga and local favourites Captain Jack and more," Richard said.

"Another exciting edition is Cider Sensory Masterclasses. Led by professional taster, Briony Liebich from Flavor Logic, a sensory analyst, beer educator, writer and Certified Cicerone. Briony judges regularly at national beer and cider awards and will be delivering two introductory and one advanced masterclass. Places are limited and bookings are essential via our website."

Getting to the event is easy thanks to buses running from Tumut and Tumbarumba to Batlow.

Tickets for the event, Cider Sensory Masterclasses, cooking demonstrations and bus travel are available on the Batlow CiderFest website.

Tickets for the festival are $30 for adults. For under 18s entry is free but they must hold a ticket.

