Just eight days away from polling day, we're officially on the home straight as we wrap up week five of the federal election campaign with our Pub Test panel - a cross section of the local community.
After a week of pre-polling, party leader shouting matches and wage growth disputes, we checked in with our Riverina voters for the penultimate time.
Farmer Joash Parker turned his attention this week to discussions on the minimum wage.
"I tend to agree with Albo, actually, that the minimum wage should probably keep up with inflation," said Mr Parker, who has previously described himself as a conservative voter.
"I'm really not sure what to make of it all because I do think that, historically, Liberals had better economic management."
Although he chose to skip the debates from the last week, Mr Parker heard plenty about how each leader comported themselves in an especially fiery exchange Sunday night.
"It's not a great look for anyone, really," he said.
Mr Parker plans to take advantage of pre-polling and vote next time he drives into town.
"I feel like they're all starting to repeat themselves at this stage of the campaign - there's not a lot new to come out," he said.
Admittedly disillusioned participant Gabriel Brown also chose not to watch this week's debates.
"I didn't want to watch them, truth to tell," she said.
"Two relatively unattractive, middle aged, white men trying to steal a march on each other and getting louder and more shrill."
Big issues for Mrs Brown this week included the UAP announcing preferences for Liberal candidates, the AEC warning Pauline Hanson over her claims of possible electoral fraud, Labor's plan to end live sheep exports and "some kudos" to Michael McCormack for announcing $20 million towards Wagga Airport upgrades.
Uncle James Ingram called the last seven days in the opposition leader's favour, with cost of living once again his biggest concern.
Getting closer to polling day, Mr Ingram said he's had trouble getting to know the Riverina candidates.
"I tried to but the only one seeming to be getting any coverage is Michael McCormack," he said.
"I'm bitterly disappointed those guys are not out there selling the message about what they're trying to offer."
Maureen Donlon's big issues of the week are wages and the inland rail debate, which she said directly impacts Wagga and small regional towns across the country.
"It's not just a local issue but for some reason, it's been well and truly under wraps," she said.
Mrs Donlon also said Sunday evening's infamous leaders debate was "disgusting".
"I think the debate the other night, which I refused to tune into, has turned people off politics," she said.
"Where is the point in talking over the top of each other and having a moderator who has no control whatsoever?"
The Wagga retiree is our only panel member to have already voted early, but she said that won't stop her from tuning into the campaign until May 21.
"I'm quite happy with who I voted for and I don't think anything would change," she said.
Po Tiwangce, the panel member who has had the most trouble staying abreast of the campaign, remains undecided on his vote.
The Tolland electrician said he isn't surrounded by day-to-day political discussion and is not actively searching out information.
"My friends don't care about that stuff and I'm not that fussy" he said.
