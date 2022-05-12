Letters: Coalition's cash won't solve underlying issues at Wagga Airport

Well, after some pressure, our local federal member has come out pledging (with significant caveats) $20 million for Wagga Airport for the redevelopment of runways, taxiways, parking areas and the terminal building. Whoopee Do!
Mr McCormack's announcement shows he continues not to understand the realities associated with the bad deal lease arrangement the Commonwealth has over Wagga City Council.
Advertisement
The underlying issues with the deal will remain unless new effective arrangements, which recognise the Commonwealth's obligations as owner of the airport, are put in place.
The Commonwealth must guarantee funding for the ongoing major maintenance and development of the airport if it continues to retain ownership. Simple as that!
Rather than standing in front of the media pledging a fist full of dollars (but still not enough to cover the needs of the airport) it would have been far better for Mr McCormack to take the lead and get a better deal for his community.
Is this announcement ["McCormack pledges $20 million airport fix if Coalition wins election", May 12] some sort of a joke?
It will take over $200 million to bring the pathetic infrastructure up to date.
And if the current leadership doesn't move aside, Wagga and the Riverina will be left behind like some outback place with tumbleweed rolling around.
When I studied to become a teacher, the focus of my training was on; educational philosophy, behaviour management, understanding the curriculum. In short it was about what a teacher does in a classroom, not much else.
So it leaves me perplexed that when Australia faces a teacher shortage, why are so many teachers holding positions in educational administration which don't require a teaching degree?
In fact, I would hazard a guess that the roles would be better performed by people with different qualifications, for less money.
Surely, if there is a shortage of teachers, we should be encourage those with the skills to teach to be back in the classroom?
READ MORE LETTERS:
The key issue in this election and for the next 20 years will be what the environmental policies are that directly affect each person and in turn, the planet.
All the issues currently being discussed in this campaign are important but the base layer of the pyramid is ensuring our planet is able to sustain us into the future.
US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson are Catholic.
If Anthony Albanese leads the Australian Labor Party to victory in the election, Australia will also have a Catholic head of government.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.