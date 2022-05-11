"To God the best and greatest. Under the invocation of Blessed Michael the Archangel, Most Reverend Joseph W. Dwyer STD, first bishop of Wagga Wagga, with Most Reverend D. Mannix, Archbishop of Melbourne assisting, blessed and placed this auspicious stone of the cathedral church, in the first year of the pontificate of Pope Pius XI on the Nones of May (7 May) in the year of our Lord 1922."