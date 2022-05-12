BED 13 | BATH 10 | CAR 4
The residence is a magnificent 1931 brick home with period features including lead-light windows, wide windowsills and high ceilings.
It is an often overused cliché, but this is truly a rare opportunity to purchase some prime real estate in the heart of Wagga Wagga.
A recent tasteful renovation throughout means there is nothing to do but enjoy this large Central property.
The property features 10 bedrooms, three that are separate, fully-self contained studio rooms, seven bathroom and extensive living spaces.
Year-round comfort is provided by ducted reverse cycle air conditioning.
There's also a commercially-rated fire-safety system, a large commercial kitchen and 10 KW Solar system.
Outside there's a large covered entertaining area and a barbecue patio area.
Set on a well manicured garden on a large block in the middle of town, this is an opportunity not to be missed.
Currently, the property has approval for use as a recovery centre.
