The Daily Advertiser

Unique opportunity in West Wagga Industrial Area

Elizabeth Habermann
By Elizabeth Habermann
May 12 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Commercial property

  • 161 Fernleigh Road Wagga Wagga
  • 5,704 square metres
  • Auction: Tuesday May 17 at 2pm
  • AGENCY: PRD Wagga
  • CONTACT: Anthony Paul, 0412 556 610
  • INSPECT: By appointment

With limited available land in the West Wagga Industrial Area this is an opportunity not to be missed.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Habermann

Elizabeth Habermann

Group Advertising Features & Special Publications Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.