With limited available land in the West Wagga Industrial Area this is an opportunity not to be missed.
Advertisement
Located on busy Fernleigh Road, the property offers the benefit of a large part of it being undeveloped so you can value add and still utilise the current improvements for income whilst building.
In its current state, the property has a fenced display yard facing Fernleigh Road.
Behind the display yard is an office building with a reception/display area, two offices and toilet.
Behind the office building there are three warehouse/workshops with a total approximate area of 700 square metres.
At the rear of the block there is approximately 3,450 square metres of undeveloped land.
The owner discloses the back two sheds with an area of approximately 430 square metres have not been approved by council.
Currently part of the property is leased until June 2023.
Contact Anthony Paul from PRD Wagga on 0412 556 610 to receive a copy of the Information Memorandum or to arrange an inspection.
