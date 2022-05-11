Wagga's outdated and often-criticised airport has become the centrepiece of the latest Coalition election promise.
Riverina MP Michael McCormack announced on Wednesday plans to splash $20 million upgrading the Wagga Airport's runway, terminal and parking spaces - but only if his party secures re-election on May 21.
The quality of the airport has been widely criticised in recent years and Wagga City Council has pleaded with the federal government to take more responsibility managing the facility.
Mr McCormack said the funds would lead to a "major redevelopment" of the airport's terminal, which has gone largely unchanged since opening in 1986.
"The airport is needing to be overhauled and that's what we'll be doing," he said. "This is a gateway to the Riverina and we need it to be the best it can be."
Tim Jourdan, the CEO of Bonza Airlines, last week told The Daily Advertiser the airport's facilities reminded him of "being in the Philippines 15 years ago".
Mark Jeffreson, the Labor candidate for the seat of Riverina, said upgrades to the airport is something his party has been pushing for but he was not able to match the promise at this stage.
He described the $20 million pledge announced by the Coalition as a "partial solution to a long-term problem", as it does not address the lease issue that led to the airport's poor quality in the first place.
"The lease situation is not resolved so the problem will just continue on," Mr Jeffreson said. "There's no news on that it's just an announcement of a bucket of money, not a long-term solution."
Wagga City Council is one of the only local governments in NSW that does not own its airport, instead leasing it off the Department of Defence for about $200,000 each year.
The expensive agreement has been a long-running source of frustration for the council, largely due to the belief it has caused the airport to miss out on millions of dollars worth of grants and potential upgrades.
The promise from the Coalition comes just one week after each of the Riverina's election candidates were contacted by Wagga mayor Dallas Tout regarding the airport.
Cr Tout sought confirmation that the candidates would commit to renewing the council's lease of the airport and fund an expansion of the airport.
The mayor described the $20 million promise as "critical" for the future of the airport but said it was important it did not come at the cost of an improved deal.
Cr Tout called on the other candidates to match the Coalition's pledge, to ensure the vital upgrades would go ahead regardless of the election outcome.
"The infrastructure does need upgrading and it's good to see that announcement this morning," he said. "I'm still awaiting responses from some of the other candidates in the Riverina."
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
