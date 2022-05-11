The Daily Advertiser

Wagga holistic healer Indea Smith shares how alternative medicine improved her mental health and ignited her career

Hayley Wilkinson
Hayley Wilkinson
May 11 2022 - 11:00am
MINDFULNESS: Indea Smith from the Wagga's Natural Health and Healing Centre specialists in empowerment healing, while hosting monthly women's circles. She recently launched teen circle sessions. Picture: Madeline Begley

INDEA Smith is one of a number of little-known holistic healers in Wagga, helping clients tap into mind, body and spirit to combat the stresses of everyday life.

