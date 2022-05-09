Morrison is economic with the truth about his economic management

As early voting has started for the federal election, it is high time to expose the truth about Morrison's oft-repeated boast that the Liberal Party's strength is its economic management of Australia.
It's Scott Morrison's greatest boast: "Strong economic management is more important now than it's ever been - and we have the runs on the board here," he told Sky in February.
Yet many commentators claim this is an idle boast bordering on an outright lie. For example, "We know that Morrison has failed," wrote George Megalogenis in the Sydney Morning Herald.
So, let's check out the truth about Morrison's economic credentials.
"Morrison is now guilty of abject failure in the two fundamental federal functions where he claims to be so masterful," wrote Peter Hartcher in the Sydney Morning Herald.
The first federal function Mr Hartcher refers to is economic management, and the second is defence, which I will explore in a subsequent column.
Before we'd even heard of COVID-19, this government already had the worst fiscal record of any post-war government.
The man who accuses Labor of being unable to manage money has put Australia under its heaviest debt load since 1956. Not in dollar terms, because that would be an unfair comparison, but as a share of GDP. Worse, the budget shows that this will only increase in the years ahead.
In 1956, Australia was still paying down the extraordinary debts incurred in fighting World War II. In 1956, the debt load was on its way down. The Morrison-Frydenberg budget is post-pandemic and the emergency spending, they tell us, is over, yet still the debt load is still going up.
And they can't use COVID-19 as their excuse.
Morrison's debt run-up makes Labor leaders such as Whitlam, Hawke, Keating, Rudd and Gillard look like skinflints.
The Coalition inherited gross national debt at 20 per cent of GDP.
By the time COVID-19 struck, they had run it up to 28. There'd been no crisis, yet it created the biggest load of national debt since 1958, drawing on the budget papers and a 2019 Treasury research paper, A History of Public Debt in Australia, which provides a consistent time series back to 1908.
Today, the Morrison-Frydenberg gross national debt is 42.5 per cent of GDP. Peak Whitlam was 24.5. Peak Hawke-Keating was 24. Peak Rudd-Gillard Government debt was 20.
Let's be clear about this. When Morrison and Frydenberg claim that Labor "can't manage money", they are being shamelessly hypocritical.
Their budget papers project that the debt will continue to rise to peak at 44.9 per cent in two years' time. Close to twice as bad as the worst performance by a Labor government in the last half-century.
It has been said that "debt doesn't matter".
That held true recently, as interest rates have been at their lowest for many decades.
That cycle has turned. As we now all know, inflation is rising and interest rates are rising with it. Debt is about to matter a great deal in the years ahead.
Even since the budget just over three weeks ago, Australia's bill has gone up. The Commonwealth already was paying $18 billion a year in interest on the national debt.
And the budget forecasts a rise to $26 billion a year within four years. That's over $2 billion in interest payments every month.
And Morrison is leading Australia into this future, carrying the biggest load of debt since the 1950s, and getting bigger, as interest rates rise.
A prudent country would be preparing for its next crisis by reducing debt, as the IMF has been advising, not increasing it.
As John Hewson wrote in The Saturday Paper, "Morrison has tried to set employment as the benchmark for good economic management, but the detail doesn't stand up to scrutiny".
Moreover, the figures should not be allowed to be used to divert attention from the government's economic policy failures.
Let's not forget the government's record inflationary spending and waste, the rorts and overpaying of pandemic support to corporate mates, the high taxation through reliance on bracket creep, the unaffordable and inequitable personal tax cuts, as well as the huge structural budget deficit and record debt.
