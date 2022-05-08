news, local-news,

UPDATED 7.15PM A police operation that closed Wagga's Wiradjuri Bridge has ended, with the Murrumbidge River crossing now open to traffic. A NSW Police spokeswoman said Travers Street/Hampden Avenue at the bridge had reopened about 7pm on Sunday. Emergency services had been called to the scene about 4.20pm, with the bridge - which connects the CBD to North Wagga - closed to traffic while a police operation was under way. A large number of emergency service personnel were on the scene, including police, paramedics, NSW State Emergency Service volunteers and members of the Volunteer Rescue Association. IN OTHER NEWS Motorists were diverted around the scene. Police officers had closed Travers Street/Hampden Avenue at the bridge, with highway patrol cars blocking northbound access from the CBD at the Crampton Street roundabout on Fitzmaurice Street. On the western side of the bridge, Travers Street was blocked at Narrung Street. A NSW Ambulance spokesman said paramedics had been on scene assisting with the operation. No further information about the nature of the police operation was available late on Sunday night.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/yKyzS5MkFCYtCA2z8EAGJL/7dcf1970-a3fb-47a9-891e-2d9723226654.jpg/r1452_1175_3262_2198_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg