KAI Watts took the chance to be Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong's main man up forward with a five goal haul in Saturday's comfortable win at Griffith. With George Alexander, Daniel Foley and Jacob Olsson sidelined through injury, small forward Watts played out of the goal square in the best game of his season thus far. The 13.15 (93) to 3.10 (28) victory over the Swans extended the Lions' unbeaten start to four games, with a percentage of more than 300, before they host fellow unbeaten side Collingullie-Glenfield Park next Sunday. GGGM's Michael Rothnie was a late withdrawal after hurting his calf in the warm-up, and coach Sam Martyn hoped it was only a minor issue. "We were pleased with the manner we went about our footy. Griffith are very competitive and they'll take a few scalps this year, because they can stay in games for long periods of time," he said. "It was an opportunity for some young players to stand up and it highlights the depth we have this year, which is pleasing. OTHER NEWS "Kai kicked five and it was great to see him find some form, while Matt Foley presented really well. "Now we get to look forward to a big challenge against Gullie. We have a lot of respect for how they go about their footy. "They were hard at the footy last year and have brought in some good ball users and height. It's going to be a hard task for us." GGGM 3.5 6.10 10.15 13.15 (93) def GRIFFITH 1.3 2.6 3.10 3.10 (28) Goals: GGGM - Kai Watts 5, Jack McCaig 3, Lachlan Parker 2, Matt Foley 2, Luke Walsh; Griffith - Jordan Whitworth 2, James Toscan Best: GGGM - Luke Walsh, Seb Hamblin, Kai Watts, Jack McCaig, Shannon Butterfield, Lachlan Parker; Griffith - Samuel Foley, Reece Matheson, Jamie Best, Jack Rowston, James Nancarrow, Angus Brown

