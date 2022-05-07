sport, local-sport,

THE maturity his team showed to handle a disrupted build-up encouraged Turvey Park coach Michael Mazzocchi most in an 18.12 (120) to 4.5 (29) belting of Leeton-Whitton at Maher Oval on Saturday. Despite key recruits Corey Baxter, Andrew Emery, Callum Dooley and Tim Doyle withdrawing through illness late in the week, the Bulldogs showed no mercy against the winless Crows. Young forward Baxter Wallett booted four goals to improve his tally to 15 in just three matches this year, while late inclusion Will Ashcroft also slotted four majors. The Crows upset Turvey Park last year, and those types of unexpected losses cost them any chance of making an impact. But there was to be no slip-up this time around. "We had one of those weeks where COVID and a few things hit us. I was a bit worried," Mazzocchi said. "It's good to show the depth we've got, because the players we brought in played really well. Our contested footy was at a good standard, and our pressure was too. OTHER NEWS "We don't worry where teams sit on the ladder, we need to turn up and keep improving ourselves. "This is potentially a game we might have dropped last year (with players withdrawing). The maturity of the team might not have been able to handle it, but today they played the same style and it didn't worry them." Mazzocchi said the team's leaders like Jesse Margosis, Shaun Allan and Stephen Camp were strong, while Lachlan Leary had a standout game with three goals. TURVEY PARK 5.6 10.8 14.10 18.12 (120) def LEETON-WHITTON 1.2 3.4 4.5 4.5 (29) Goals: Turvey Park- Baxter Wallett 4, Will Ashcroft 4, Lachlan Leary 3, Stephen Camp 2,Rhett Weidemann, Ethan Weidemann, Tyler Cunningham, Jesse Margosis, Jack Haggar; Leeton-Whitton - Nathan Ryan, Dan Hillam, Logan Mahalm, Tom Handsaker Best: Turvey Park - Stephen Camp, Lachlan Leary, Jesse Margosis, Ben Lewington, Ethan Weidemann, Baxter Wallett; Leeton-Whitton - Nathan Ryan, Will Wakeman, Jake Norman, Dan Hillam, Mason Dryburgh, Bryce O'Garey Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/62Cmm6pMZhq8BpRG6DbYf4/15a7c624-48e3-46ab-b80d-1ed23bd73404.jpg/r0_188_3690_2273_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg