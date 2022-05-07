The Daily Advertiser's Saturday scoreboard, May 7
Group Nine
Temora 30 d Kangaroos 12
Albury 46 d Southcity 6
Riverina League
Coolamon 7.11 (53) d Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes 6.12 (48)
Collingullie-Glenfield Park 25.17 (167) d Narrandera 10.4 (64)
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong 13.5 (91) d Griffith 3.10 (28)
Turvey Park 18.12 (120) d Leeton-Whitton 4.5 (29)
Farrer League
East Wagga-Kooringal 9.10 (64) d The Rock-Yerong Creek 9.5 (59)
Marrar 16.8 (104) d Charles Sturt University 4.9 (33)
Barellan 13.7 (85) d Northern Jets 6.4 (40)
Temora 12.13 (85) d Coleambally 4.6 (30)
Southern Inland
CSU 15 d Griffith 14
Wagga City 45 d Waratahs 10
Ag College 53 d Leeton 5
Hume League
Brock/Burrum Saints 12.17 (89) d CDHBU 9.4 (58)
Henty 11.11 (77) d Culcairn 11.8 (74)
Howlong 8.10 (58) d Jindera 7.8 (50)
Holbrook 20.7 (127) d Lockhart 5.3 (33)
Osborne 15.8 (98) d Rand-Walbundrie-Walla 9.11 (65)
Billabong Crows 17.19 (121) d Murray Magpies 6.2 (38)
