Temora 30 d Kangaroos 12 Albury 46 d Southcity 6 Coolamon 7.11 (53) d Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes 6.12 (48) Collingullie-Glenfield Park 25.17 (167) d Narrandera 10.4 (64) Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong 13.5 (91) d Griffith 3.10 (28) Turvey Park 18.12 (120) d Leeton-Whitton 4.5 (29) East Wagga-Kooringal 9.10 (64) d The Rock-Yerong Creek 9.5 (59) Marrar 16.8 (104) d Charles Sturt University 4.9 (33) Barellan 13.7 (85) d Northern Jets 6.4 (40) Temora 12.13 (85) d Coleambally 4.6 (30) CSU 15 d Griffith 14 Wagga City 45 d Waratahs 10 Ag College 53 d Leeton 5 Brock/Burrum Saints 12.17 (89) d CDHBU 9.4 (58) Henty 11.11 (77) d Culcairn 11.8 (74) Howlong 8.10 (58) d Jindera 7.8 (50) Holbrook 20.7 (127) d Lockhart 5.3 (33) Osborne 15.8 (98) d Rand-Walbundrie-Walla 9.11 (65) Billabong Crows 17.19 (121) d Murray Magpies 6.2 (38)

