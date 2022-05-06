sport, local-sport, tye angland medal, tye angland, wagga gold cup, carnival, tommy berry, jockey, leading jockey, brock ryan

TOP Sydney jockey Tommy Berry labelled winning the Tye Angland Medal as better than a Wagga Gold Cup win. Berry was denied a chance of winning this year's Gold Cup after his mount, Numerian, was scratched. But that didn't dent his enthusiasm after he was able to finally get his hands on the Tye Angland Medal. Named after his good mate Angland, the Wantabadgery wonder, who was left a quadriplegic after a race fall in Hong Kong in 2019, the medal is awarded to the leading jockey over the two big days of the Wagga carnival. A Wagga Gold Cup day winning double was enough to catapult Berry to lead, finishing on 13 points and edging out Brock Ryan (11.5) and Tyler Schiller (11). "It means everything," Berry said. "There's a medal named after my brother (Nathan) over The Championships which I try to win every year and this is obviously another one, he's one of my best friends. "It's better than winning the Cup, put it that way." Berry rode three winners and two seconds for the carnival but was still not completely satisfied. "It's been good. I took out one of the features out today but overall, a little bit disappointed," he said. "I'm very greedy, I wanted more winners but it's still very good. You don't really need to ride winners at these carnivals, it's about coming, having a good time and seeing new people. "I had a ball."

