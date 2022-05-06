What the jockeys thought of their Wagga Gold Cup rides

sport, local-sport,

FIRST - Chad Schofield (Aleas $4.60 fav) - When I let him go at the top of the straight, I thought he would win by three lengths. But to the other horses credit, they really quickened sharply. We had to fight but to my blokes' credit, he fought them off and it was a good win. SECOND - Tyler Schiller (Dream Runner $61) - He was super. He always showed he had that ability but has just had a few setbacks and a few problems. Today he showed his true potential. He's got a lot of ability and I thought he was really strong through the line there. THIRD - Josh Richards (Five Kingdom $10) - It was a super effort. The horse is going really well. We just got caught by a better one on the day but it was a really good effort. FOURTH - Tom Sherry (Spirit Ridge $8.50) - It was a really good run. We had a nice position, travelled well and I never really felt like the winner in the straight but he tried hard. FIFTH - Grant Buckley (Irish Sequel $10) - It was a really good run. It was probably different ground, the other day it was a Heavy 10 but today the track was Soft and that didn't play into his hand. If the track was wet he would have run a really good track but when it was time to quicken on that ground he just kept grinding away. SIXTH - Ashley Morgan (Esti Feny $9.50) - He run a really good race. That probably put him right now but stepping up to 2400 and it will be him. SEVENTH - Jay Ford (Reggiewood $6.50) - He was a little plain on face value but it was his first start at stakes level so he will go again. EIGHTH - Regan Bayliss (Brutality $7) - He was just a little bit too far off them. He was a bit slow away and had too much work to do. NINTH - Quayde Krogh (Roman $51) - He ran good he's just probably not up to that quality. TENTH - Tim Clark (Ain'tnodeeldun $5.50) - He was really disappointing after having the run of the race. ELEVENTH - Brendan Ward (This Skilled Cat $91) - I thought it was an honest effort, they went steady early and once they increased the tempo inside the 1000 I was the first horse off the bridle and didn't quite finish it off as strong as I would have liked. READ MORE

