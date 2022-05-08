Australia must learn a lesson from Britain about renewables | Wheeler's Wisdom

comment,

Perhaps we could learn a lesson from Britain about renewables before we self-destruct our economy, too. "Households in the UK will see their energy bills rise by 54 per cent from April 1, with prices expected to rise again in six months," according to The Guardian. This is Boris Johnson's Britain, where he claims Britain is leading the drive for renewables! Unfortunately for Boris, and for most of Europe, there has been what they called a "wind drought" - the wind hardly blew for months. Britain bought power from nuclear France, imported additional gas at inflated prices, rekindled coal-fired stations that had closed, and extended the life of the few operating coal stations. Ukraine has laid bare the renewables deception. Britain rather stupidly wound down its own North Sea oil and gas - it looked so environmentally responsible. Then Ukraine came along. Voters had to be told the truth: Britain was simply substituting its own North Sea oil and gas with oil and gas from Russia! Australian coal prices are now at historic highs, gas exports to Asia are at record prices. There aren't enough spare gas tankers for us to meet gas demand in Europe. Great for Australia, very costly for Britain. Britain is expediting more nuclear stations, but even the ones under construction won't be online until 2026. But here's the real lesson for us - Britain "will also invite new licences to drill for North Sea oil and gas, and help alleviate price pressures 'in the nearer term' ... so we can enjoy greater energy self-sufficiency with cheaper bills," Mr Johnson said in a statement in a Daily Mail story. Now the British "government says the market shock from sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine requires a temporary reappraisal of fossil fuels, as rocketing energy prices leave Britons facing the worst cost-of-living crisis since the 1950s," another Daily Mail story said. "Maximising North Sea production, is the best and only way to ensure our energy independence over the coming years," said Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng. Yes, Britain is also promising off-shore wind, and a five-fold increase in solar power. By 2030, a quarter of all electricity will be coming from both large and smaller "modular" nuclear reactors. All this solar, wind and nuclear would be "underpinned by 100bn pounds ($175bn) of private-sector investment in "clean energy" by 2030. We could perhaps wonder how many new hospitals that money would buy, how much poverty reduction it could support. Labour leader Keir Starmer is hammering home the point. Britons will be 2620 pounds worse off this year even after the government's tax cuts. Energy prices, fuel and higher food costs will add to the pain, according to another Daily Mail story. That's a real reduction in living standards of 10 per cent or more. And as I pointed out several months ago, many Britons are already living below the poverty line, with an estimated 1.3million households living in absolute poverty. The British lesson for us is that a mix of renewables plus coal and gas will ensure that Australia has reliable 24/7 energy. Replacing our aged coal plants with Japanese HELE (High Efficiency, Low Emissions) power stations should be part of Australia's home-grown clean power answer. The billions being spent on Chinese-made renewables would be better spent on making them here. Last Monday, Australia's wind production dropped to 14.4 per cent of capacity at 7.25pm. Solar at 7.25pm? Nothing. Lower power bills? Making more things here? Australia needs reliable, cheap, 24/7 power to underpin any promised increase in Australian manufacturing - and power at dinnertime! "The Climate Change Bill I propose sets up an internationally proven legislative framework to guide the economy to net-zero emissions by 2050. Britain has had this kind of law in effect since 2008. In part due to the law, emissions in Britain fell by 26 per cent," Zali Steggall tells us. She doesn't add that renewables have played a big part in impoverishing Boris Johnson's Britain. Last week, the Daily Mail reported that British Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove is about to issue approval for Britain's first new coal mine. Common sense at last!

