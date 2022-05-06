sport, local-sport,

A move to Wagga has coincided with Jonah Hutchinson running in the biggest race of his life. Hutchinson will line up Lets Blaze in the group one APG Gold Bullion Final for four-year-old entires and geldings at Menangle on Saturday night. The 22-year-old is looking forward to his biggest challenge yet. "This is my first group one, and my first feature race," Hutchinson said. "The biggest race I'd been in before this was a Country final worth $20,000." Now he's racing for $210,000. Lets Blaze rated as a $151 chance with Riverina Championships winner Ideal Dan the $3 second favourite for former Riverina combination Cameron Hart and Jason Grimson. However Hutchinson is confident he's going much better than the price says. "I probably rate him a bit more than what the form man does as every week he has the fastest last half of his race," he said. "Even in the heat he had the fastest last half but just got held up from the 800 to the 400. "I actually think he got home one second quicker than the winner did in his last 400 so I don't necessarily think he is out of it if the speed is hot early." READ MORE Lets Blaze has been doing plenty of travelling up and down the Hume Highway, with his last four starts at Menangle. He's yet to finish outside of the placings, including a third in his heat last week. Hutchinson believes he's really taken a liking to the bigger circuit. "There's better facilities there and the mile track makes some horses grow a leg and I think that's what happened with Lets Blaze," he said. "He's always struggled to stay in his gear around the tighter tracks but when he went to that big track he's just loved it. "It was like running in a straight line for him." Former Temora horseman Rickie Alchin also has Tough Love as favourite in the NSW Trotters Oaks. There's also plenty of Riverina interest in the Menangle Country Series final with Paul Brown's Mossman a $1.35 favourite after drawing barrier five. Im Ok has drawn barrier one for David and Blake Micallef however Killara Eagle and Lydia Loveday have both been scratched.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/999fe5a2-3bd0-4b0c-85dc-e684ee29c643.jpg/r0_140_2953_1808_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg