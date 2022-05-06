sport, local-sport,

The pain of Daniel Foley has been his brothers' gain after his minor injury helped pave the way for Shaun to make his senior debut in Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong's trip to Griffith on Saturday. Foley, a centre half forward and back-up ruckman, tweaked his hamstring at training on Thursday. The Lions feel it is only minor, but won't take any risks after three comfortable wins to start the season. He will be replaced in the forward line by his other brother, Matt, while a cork for Jacob Olsson has allowed Shaun to take over ruck duties. Full forward George Alexander, who kicked 18 goals in the Lions' first two games, was due to have scans on Friday after after copping a knock to his chest in last week's 95-point win over Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes on Sunday. Their height has been a major advantage for the Lions so far, but coach Sam Martyn joked he'll have to rely on a 'mosquito fleet' against the Swans. OTHER NEWS "Unfortunately Dan Foley did his hammy and we don't know the extent of that as yet," Martyn said. "We're pretty hopeful it's a really low grade, and it's just not the risk early in the season. We don't want to cause any further damage and see him out for an extended period. "Olsson has a couple of corkies, he's only started walking yesterday (Thursday). Sunday games are good for the footy club but it's harder to get up the next week at times. "George is a bit sore and don't know the full extent of his injury at the moment. It could be his chest area, or his ribs again, but we'll know more soon. "It's unfortunate for those guys, but it's a chance to test our depth and we did that well in round one against the Tigers." Martyn said Shaun Foley had done more than enough to earn his shot. "If you can't play one Foley, just bring in two others to cover him," he said. "We've been looking at trying to get him into the side because of his performances, this week presented itself." Griffith is looking for its second win of the season.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/62Cmm6pMZhq8BpRG6DbYf4/1114fc94-5322-4129-8571-f105fa1d26f7.jpg/r0_121_2953_1789_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg