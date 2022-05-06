sport, local-sport, circularity, tommy berry, will freedman, richard freedman, wagga gold cup, carnival

A TOP Tommy Berry ride helped the Richard and Will Freedman stable break through for a win over the Wagga Gold Cup carnival on Friday. The stable experienced a couple of near misses on Thursday but kicked off Gold Cup day in style as Circularity ($4.40) claimed the Toyota Forklifts Class Three Showcase Handicap (1000m). "We've come down with four, they're all running well. You can't do much better, sometimes you strike one that are in a bit better form or a bit better horse," Will Freedman said. "He's a little trier this horse. Carl Holt is a big owner in the industry and it's good to get a result for him." Circularity carried the 60 kilograms to victory, downing Devine Miss ($2.90) by three quarters of a length, with Delightful Dream ($21) a further three quarters of a length back in third. It was Circularity's fourth win from eight starts since joining the Freedman stable from Ciaron Maher and David Eustace.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8tYDWUpBiaA8SfdG6xkddz/f039fbe4-1c43-4421-9e83-2e813bc260b1.jpg/r0_806_2953_2474_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg