Circularity kicks off Wagga Gold Cup day with a win for Richard and Will Freedman
A TOP Tommy Berry ride helped the Richard and Will Freedman stable break through for a win over the Wagga Gold Cup carnival on Friday.
The stable experienced a couple of near misses on Thursday but kicked off Gold Cup day in style as Circularity ($4.40) claimed the Toyota Forklifts Class Three Showcase Handicap (1000m).
"We've come down with four, they're all running well. You can't do much better, sometimes you strike one that are in a bit better form or a bit better horse," Will Freedman said.
"He's a little trier this horse. Carl Holt is a big owner in the industry and it's good to get a result for him."
Circularity carried the 60 kilograms to victory, downing Devine Miss ($2.90) by three quarters of a length, with Delightful Dream ($21) a further three quarters of a length back in third.
It was Circularity's fourth win from eight starts since joining the Freedman stable from Ciaron Maher and David Eustace.
