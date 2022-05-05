sport, local-sport, tyler schiller, tye angland medal, lead, wagga gold cup, carnival, jockey, tommy berry, brock ryan

A TOWN Plate day winning treble has given gun apprentice jockey Tyler Schiller a handy lead in the Tye Angland Medal. It was a triumphant return home to the Southern District for Schiller, who claimed a winning treble, highlighted by a runaway win in the $200,000 Wagga Town Plate on Front Page. It puts Schiller, who hails from Young, out clear on nine points, four clear of his nearest rival heading into Wagga Gold Cup day. Tommy Berry looms as the danger on five points, alongside Jay Ford and Brock Ryan. Schiller has five rides on Wagga Gold Cup day with the Mark Newnham-trained Zain's Girl in the opening race the best of his chances at $9. Berry on the other hand, who is striving to win the medal named in his good mate's honour for the first time, has seven rides with four of them $10 or less. Ryan has six rides on Friday, while Ford has just four but a couple of solid chances among them.

