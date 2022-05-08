Prepare to feast on the finest literature with fabulous events

community,

Wagga Wagga City Library is delighted to announce that ABC Riverina presenter and journalist Sally Bryant will host our One Book One Wagga Gala Dinner, on Friday, May 20. Sally will be familiar to many library patrons as the voice of Breakfast on ABC Radio, broadcasting across the Riverina. Sally has worked for city and rural newspapers and community radio throughout her career, and has been a long-term member of the ABC's NSW Country Hour reporting team. Sally will appear in conversation with Alice Pung, author of our One Book One Wagga selection for 2022, One Hundred Days, promising a fascinating discussion about reading, writing, mothers, daughters and complicated love. Fellow author Christos Tsiolkas is one of the novel's many fans, writing "Pung's command as a writer is astonishing, elating. I adore this book." Now in its ninth year, One Book One Wagga remains the city's biggest book club, and will finish in style with a three-course gala dinner on Friday May 20, at The Gardens Function Centre, in Wagga's beautiful Botanic Gardens. Seats are still available for this exclusive event and tickets are $65 per person. Bookings are also now open for Am I Black Enough For You? 10 Years On, a free event featuring author Anita Heiss in conversation with Aunty Cheryl Penrith, on Thursday, June 23. First published in 2012, Am I Black Enough For You? is the story of an urban-based high-achieving Wiradyuri woman working to break down stereotypes and build bridges between black and white Australia. Ten years on, Anita Heiss asks what it means to be Aboriginal, and why Australia is so obsessed with notions of identity. "I'm Aboriginal," she writes. "I'm just not the Aboriginal person a lot of people want or expect me to be." For bookings and more details, visit our What's On page at waggalibrary.com.au, phone 6926 9700, or talk to library staff.

