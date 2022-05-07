Messages from city's past | In the Past, Saturday, May 7

community,

In the Past is compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society The amount of household waste going to Wagga's Gregadoo tip has been slashed by up to 60 per cent since the introduction of a new three-bin service one month ago. Main street security cameras, Peter Street parking and the importance of the Murrumbidgee River were among issues raised at the first Wagga Wagga City Council mayoral meeting attended by about 20 residents with Mayor Peter Dale. Wagga, Gundagai, Yass, and Urana areas were officially drought declared. Deputy Mayor, Kay Hull, wants to "turn up the heat" on the campaign for a radiotherapy clinic in Wagga. Wagga surgeon, Peter Macneil is the first rural surgeon to be awarded a College Medal, one of the highest accolades conferred by the Royal Australian College of Surgeons. Peter Perkins is retiring next week after seven years as principal of Kooringal High School and a career in education spanning almost 40 years. Wagga's Calvary Hospital has been ranked among the state's top 500 privately owned businesses in a survey commissioned by Business Sydney. Journalist, Lindsay Ballard has taken over from Jim Hutchinson as The Daily Advertiser's education writer. Tourism Wagga Wagga chairman, Councillor Kay Hull presented David Benn and Kevin and Kerry Cutting with certificates of appreciation for their efforts to improve visitor numbers in the city. Local family history expert, Dorothy Fellows is continuing her informative sessions at the library this month. Yvonne and Perce Condon are pictured in The Daily Advertiser enjoying the Autumn Ball held at the South Wagga Bowling Club. Former winner, Robin Davidson, won 31-19 against the 1996 champion, Morna Hazell in the Central Riverina District Women's Bowling association 1997 championship singles held at the Wagga Commercial Club. A unit in the luxury Waterview Gardens development, still under construction in Tarcutta Street was opened for viewing. The Australian Insurance Institute Wagga Branch charity golf day raised about $2000 for Camp Quality Riverina. Linda Aylward, Angus McNeill, and Kellie Graham are pictured in The Daily Advertiser, attending the Scottish Debutante Ball at Kyeamba Smith Hall. Hardy's Hardware Division in Chaston Street is advertising briquettes for the "warmest winter of your life" and as the most economical fuel for slow combustion heaters. Wagga Commercial Club represented by president, Phil Smyth and vice presidents, Wal Blake and Phil Engelbrecht signed a contract with Baumer Bros of Wagga for $100,000 worth of extensions to the club. Wagga City Council is surveying almost 2500 district graziers for guidance in planning future development of stock selling and slaughtering facilities. Billy Thorpe is playing at Kyeamba Smith Hall with the Aztecs and Autumn. Wagga bank manager, Innes Creighton has been awarded the highest honour a Jaycee member can be given - he is now a senator of the worldwide Junior Chamber International. Wagga Chamber of Commerce says that the introduction of Thursday night shopping is causing some shopkeepers a headache with many still confused about rostering of staff. Mr D B Davis, formerly general manager, and prior to that manager of the joinery division, has been appointed as the new chief executive of the Hardy's group of companies. Det Sgt L Lundie told Stipendiary Magistrate, Mr A J Reason that shoplifting among children was prevalent with one of two girls charged before the court boasting about her activities to schoolmates. Owen Sykes and Ken White from Wagga Rotary Club presented a second car to be used by the Wagga Base Hospital's Home Nursing Service to hospital chairman, Mr L Kennedy. Twenty-nine Girl Guides from three Wagga Companies will spend three nights under canvas at Sandy Creek. Mrs L Reberger is pictured in The Daily Advertiser with some of her chrysanthemums to be included in the Wagga Horticultural Society's flower show to be held this weekend at the Wooden Street, Methodist Hall. Thirty-five debutantes were presented to the Bishop of Wagga, Dr F P Carroll at the annual Catholic Ball held at the Kyeamba Smith Hall. Wagga Quota Club is conducting a street stall in front of Woolworth's Supermarket with items on sale including cakes, biscuits, honey, apple and meat pies and dozens of indoor pot plants. Rev D Mackenzie-Baird and Mrs Mackenzie-Baird, Mr and Mrs Wal Fife and Alderman and Mrs Gissing made up the official party at the Grand Scottish Ball attended by 430 people at the Police Citizens Boys Club.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32UQzXcwHuv6EtT6StXJwQK/a277b79c-2a8c-4ec2-850e-affac02020b6.jpg/r0_125_3257_1965_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg