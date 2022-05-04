news, education,

Wagga's Christian College students threw out their textbooks in exchange for pipes and balloons as they explored the world of science. Questacon in partnership with The Australian Nation University brought their Science Circus to Wagga this week, making stops at a number of schools to teach students about science in a fun and inspiring way. The fun-filled curriculum of hands-on experiments and dynamic demonstrations was planned out by the presenters themselves as part of their Master of Science Communication degree at ANU. With a background in physics, presenter Jodie Smith said she found it important to create a show using everyday items that the students could find and experiment with at home. "A lot of our props are easily accessible, and there are things here that you can make at home," she said. "We really want the students to be able to get involved and see that science is all around us." Year four students Thabo Kunesu and Jasper Zhu had a blast throughout the day, with the planes proving to be their favourite part of the experience. "My favourite thing was the planes because I never knew when they go down, they move like that," said Jasper, who dreams that his interest in science will one day lead to a job in medicine. Thabo added that his favourite thing about science is: "the cool experiments and tests you've got to do." Wagga's Christian College said they jumped at the opportunity to bring the exhibit on campus. Quesaton Science Circus will be hosting a hands-on exhibit with 30 interactive science exhibits and several death-defining demonstrations open to the public on Saturday, May 7 at the Range Function Centre. Tickets are available online.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/148979405/77ef2442-4ec0-4971-b471-8c22d5393a37.jpg/r3_27_5998_3414_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg