MANGOPLAH-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes player Alex McCormack will face the AFL NSW-ACT tribunal tonight. McCormack has been referred straight to the tribunal after the match review panel issued an offence of intentionally making contact with, or striking, an umpire, during the third quarter of Sunday's first grade loss to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong. OTHER NEWS The Goannas are already battling a long injury list before they look to get back on track against Coolamon at Mangoplah Sportsground on Saturday. The hearing is scheduled for 6pm tonight.

