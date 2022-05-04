news, local-news,

Michael McCormack officially launched his election campaign for the Riverina on Wednesday morning at Wagga Beach on the Murrumbidgee River. The incumbent Nationals MP and former Deputy Prime Minister was joined by family, Nationals supporters, former Riverina MP Kay Hull and NSW Nationals Senator Perin Davey. On this week's announcement of interest rates rising for the first time in 11 years, Mr McCormack said the Reserve Bank of Australia's decision in response to rising inflation was part of the economy correcting and normalising itself. "This is causing, of course, some angst within the community," he said. "But we're trying to get, as best as we can, people into their first homes, and 164,000 people did just that in the last 12 months as part of the Liberal-Nationals policies." According to Mr McCormack, uncertainties around housing affordability and interest rates are direct reasons voters should return the current government to power. "I appreciate that an increase in the average mortgage rate is going to be difficult," he said. "$50 a month, well, that hurts people and we understand that." RBA governor Philip Lowe has indicated the interest rate could rise to 2.5 per cent from its current position of 0.35, with a time frame for such an increase dependent on "how events unfold". Mr McCormack also responded to questions on the recent announcement that newspaper publications such as this masthead face a paper price increase of more than 80 per cent from the country's only newsprint supplier. "I know the government is working through that," he said. "Certainly, the government will be happy to work with not only ACM, and with the newspapers that [Country Press Australia] and others have, to see what we can do." "It is in caretaker mode, the government, and of course, there are a lot of competing pressures on the money that is available." Despite stating the importance of local print newspapers in regional Australia, Mr McCormack did not commit to emergency financial assistance. Labor's communication spokeswoman Michelle Rowland said she is prepared to work with the Coalition to formulate a "crisis response" under caretaker conventions. Mr McCormack also did not rule out his potential interest in running for Nationals leader if re-elected, a position he held from February 2018 to July 2021 before being ousted by current leader Barnaby Joyce. "Well, I'm going to see what happens with the makeup of the party," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: In light of recent Wagga City Council concerns around Wagga Airport's 2025 lease renewal, Mr McCormack said he has been in discussions with the council's general manager and that continuing under the current lease arrangements was "important". However, Mr McCormack does not foresee changes to the council's agreement to lease the airport from the Department of Defence, one of only two NSW local governments that does not own its own airport. "The Air Force owns the Wagga Wagga Airport and I don't want to see those arrangements changed in any way, shape or form," he said. "Because I don't ever want to see RAF Wagga have any excuse, under any government of any persuasion to leave our town, because that would cost billions."

