A new residential land release in Wagga Wagga will offer prospective homeowners an opportunity to build their dream home in the city's southern suburbs. The new Lake Albert Heights subdivision, offering over 130 lots and forecast to be on the market by spring 2022, results from a dynamic partnership between 18 local landowners and development company DevCore Property Group. Long term Lake Albert resident and landowner representative Des Lane said the landowners knew the area offered a wonderful location and convenience, so they joined together to develop a land release proposal and ultimately partnered with DevCore to deliver the development. "We could see the need for a development of this type to meet the demand for land in Wagga Wagga, and it really makes sense because the Lake Albert precinct is so well equipped with existing infrastructure - schools, shops, hotels, medical and sporting facilities - to support a growing community," Des said. "We've worked in partnership with DevCore to develop a 27-hectare planning proposal bounded by Brunskill, Birch, Silverwood and Mitchell Roads which has been supported by council, and feel confident that the blocks in Lake Albert Heights will be highly sought after. "The economic boost to Wagga of this type of development is significant, and that's not counting the economic benefits that will flow to local Lake Albert businesses when over 130 new homes are built in the area. "The development would not have been possible without the ongoing commitment of DevCore and Wagga Wagga City Council; we've worked together to make it a success, and I'm looking forward to seeing the blocks on the market." DevCore managing director Paul Thompson said DevCore is committed to supporting Wagga Wagga City Council's 2040 growth plan through the development of sustainable land supply, with its current focus on the city's south. "We are really pleased to be working with Wagga Wagga City Council and local landowners to bring Lake Albert Heights to life by delivering housing supply and maintaining the city's unique liveability," he said. Mr Thompson said the DevCore team looks forward to further engagement with Wagga Wagga City Council and local landowners to pursue additional development opportunities to deliver new residential communities to facilitate meeting population growth targets. DevCore lodged the development application for Lake Albert Heights in April 2022, which will be under assessment over the coming months. For more information and details about the development, visit the website devcore.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/EPJMFvETpvLvtfsQ9ZEeUX/1272a4b8-9788-4bb9-b6e0-950b1429dbf6.jpeg/r0_154_3000_1849_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

DevCore and landowners help to build dreams

