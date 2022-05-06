Functional, luxurious living in Lloyd
BED 5 | BATH 3 | CAR 2
- 18 Bennelong Crescent Lloyd
- $960,000 - $1,000,000
- AGENCY: Kitson Property
- CONTACT: Chris Ward, 0448 825 806
- INSPECT: By appointment
Discover this sun-lit sanctuary in an elite pocket of Lloyd Estate.
Perched impressively with grand views over the western side of the city, this home spans an 800-square-metre block with 307-square-metres of living space.
There are five bedrooms, three bathrooms and multiple living zones.
"Upon entry you're welcomed by a breath-taking double-story void which oozes sophistication and transitions flawlessly to the double wide hallways and open-plan living spaces," selling agent Chris Ward said.
The impressive gourmet kitchen features a crystal-clear splashback allowing natural light to flood the space.
There's also stone bench tops, stainless-steel appliances and soft-close cabinetry.
The light-filled dining and lounge area combine seamlessly to create a true sense of luxury.
The five-star feeling is exemplified in the main bedroom with an exquisite barn door leading to a truly balanced ensuite, tastefully combining twin rain showers and oversized bath.
Intelligent use of double-glazed windows and doors throughout, 3-phase reverse-cycle heating and cooling and a 6.6 KW solar system all combine to create a high level of energy efficiency.
Outside, the large outdoor alfresco overlooks the low-maintenance which has full DA approval for a pool.
A rare and highly-sought-after feature is the double-wide and dedicated side-access point leading to the shed making it perfect for the boat or caravan owner.
Intuitive design, luxury made easy with low-maintenance functionality, a vibrant lifestyle is just steps away.
