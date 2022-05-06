news, property,

BED 5 | BATH 3 | CAR 2 Discover this sun-lit sanctuary in an elite pocket of Lloyd Estate. Perched impressively with grand views over the western side of the city, this home spans an 800-square-metre block with 307-square-metres of living space. There are five bedrooms, three bathrooms and multiple living zones. "Upon entry you're welcomed by a breath-taking double-story void which oozes sophistication and transitions flawlessly to the double wide hallways and open-plan living spaces," selling agent Chris Ward said. The impressive gourmet kitchen features a crystal-clear splashback allowing natural light to flood the space. There's also stone bench tops, stainless-steel appliances and soft-close cabinetry. The light-filled dining and lounge area combine seamlessly to create a true sense of luxury. The five-star feeling is exemplified in the main bedroom with an exquisite barn door leading to a truly balanced ensuite, tastefully combining twin rain showers and oversized bath. Intelligent use of double-glazed windows and doors throughout, 3-phase reverse-cycle heating and cooling and a 6.6 KW solar system all combine to create a high level of energy efficiency. Outside, the large outdoor alfresco overlooks the low-maintenance which has full DA approval for a pool. A rare and highly-sought-after feature is the double-wide and dedicated side-access point leading to the shed making it perfect for the boat or caravan owner. Intuitive design, luxury made easy with low-maintenance functionality, a vibrant lifestyle is just steps away.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAYf5uV8h5f2xWYCvhVdDZ/50aec384-9caf-4109-90e9-c625f1e69ff4.jpg/r0_1_7008_3961_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg