The countdown to this year's Gold Cup Carnival has hit the home stretch, meaning it's time to iron your pants and pack your purse, ready for two massive days at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club. With that being said, we thought now would be the perfect time to test your race day readiness with Wagga's unofficial yet go-to Gold Cup survival guide - here to help you make it through to the weekend regret-free. So, are you as prepared as you think you are? Nothing beats skipping the queue, so if you are yet to organise your tickets, you may want to do so pronto. According to the Turf Club, online tickets are cheaper anyway which is great news for keen punters out there. General admission for Thursday's Town Plate and Friday's Gold Cup are still available via the Turf Club's website. Gates open at 11am on both days. Look ladies - While that floral dress you specifically picked out for these races is fantastic, it's going to be a cold one. Black tights and a complimentary coat will never be frowned upon at this time of year so save yourself the goosebumps and rug up. RELATED NEWS: Talking about clothes, what is your shoe situation looking like? Make sure the clutch you pick has plenty of room for a pair of flats ... At the end of the day, who is looking at your feet? And for my extra, organised racegoers out there - a clear poncho guarantees nothing will rain on your parade and that no one's eyes will be poked out by a brolly. How many times have you heard 'we'll just book a taxi' to later find yourself and your mates stranded on the footpath with no drivers available? Locking in transport to and from an event is often challenging, but this year the Murrumbidgee Turf Club is making sure the process is as painless as possible - especially for those planning to down a drink or two. A $5 bus ticket will get you onboard an Allen's coach on Slocum Street, which will be doing looped trips of Wagga's CBD. Courtesy buses provided by local pubs and clubs will be available near the Travers Street entrance - those daring to book a last-minute taxi will also need to meet drivers here. For designated drivers, who may or may not have picked the short straw, parking is available on Travers Street. So you've made it to the racecourse, through the gates, and you're looking dazzling ... what now? As tempting as it may be to hit up the bar right away, let's ensure that lunch is taken care of beforehand - We've all been eighteen so I feel as though I should not have to explain what happens if you drink too much and then decide to eat. Snack bars, food trucks and coffee vans will be catering to hungry punters throughout the day so make sure you grab a bite. And finally ... for those eager to 'get on the beers' following a lengthy phase of COVID-19 restrictions - a bottle of Gatorade (preferably blue) and a greasy bacon and egg roll will have you feeling right as rain in the morning. Speaking of the ongoing global pandemic - what are the rules for this year's races? The Murrumbidgee Turf Club says it will be following the official guidance from NSW Health in regards to outdoor events. If you are feeling unwell or have tested positive for COVID-19, sit this one out - Wagga's social calendar is jammed-pack so there will be plenty of opportunities to catch up with your mates afterwards. Remember to pack a mask if you are planning to take public transport. If you're up for a flutter, study the form. The TAB has reported that Front Page is the favourite for Thursday's Wagga Town Plate, while the best-backed horse for the big race on Friday is the Joe Pride-trained Brutality. Keep across the news on the other side of the rail with all the latest updates from the Daily Advertiser sport team, who have the Cup covered. It's time to let your hair down and have some fun! Cheer on your horse (even if it's coming last), take as many photos as you can with your friends, and soak up the atmosphere of one of Wagga's most anticipated sporting and social events. Gamble responsibly. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

